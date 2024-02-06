Defendants seek dismissal of suit filed by former Scott City mayor

The attorney for former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins plans to file a second amended petition to better detail allegations in a defamation suit filed against state Rep. Holly Rehder and two others.

Attorneys for the three defendants in the civil suit argued at a hearing Thursday in Scott County Circuit Court in Benton, Missouri, the case should be dismissed.

But Judge David Dolan continued the case to allow Cummins' attorney, Patrick Davis, time to lay out the allegations in more detail. The judge scheduled another hearing for 9 a.m. Aug. 23 in Benton.

The lawsuit, filed in December, accuses Rehder, former Mayor Tim Porch and Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear of publishing "defamatory statements against the plaintiff alleging malfeasance of office, corruption, theft in the form of misuse of public funds and other defamatory statements too numerous to list in this petition."

It seeks punitive damages.

Cummins resigned in August amid a call by Rehder for an investigation into allegations he abused his position as mayor.

Rehder told the Southeast Missourian in 2017 the suit is "frivolous." The Missouri Attorney General's Office is representing Rehder because she is a state lawmaker.

The suit accuses Rehder of making defamatory statements about Cummins to reporters and the lawmaker wrote a letter to law enforcement alleging "various misdeeds."

"Defendant Rehder presented a recall petition to the press alleging the allegations therein were true after being advised by law enforcement that they were not true," the suit states.

The suit alleges Porch, in various texts, accused Cummins, who was then mayor, of illegally firing city employees. According to the suit, Porch knew the mayor "could not fire anyone."

According to the suit, Porch "publicly demanded criminal investigations" of Cummins and claimed he was "a thief."