Deer with chronic wasting disease found near Missouri elk

ALTON, Mo. -- A deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease was found only 25 miles from Peck Ranch, which houses an elk herd reintroduced to Missouri at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported last week the deer tested positive for the disease, which is contagious and always fatal to deer, elk and similar animals.

"At this point, there's no reason to believe CWD has reached Peck Ranch, because we do test all the elk mortality cases we find," said Jasmine Batten, the department's wildlife disease coordinator. "But the case in Oregon County is close enough for that to be of concern."

The infected animal was the first dead wild deer not shot by hunters that tested positive for the wasting disease in Missouri, The Springfield News-Leader reported.