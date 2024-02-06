The Cape Girardeau City Council looks to hire another consultant Monday to help plan for a new, indoor aquatic center even as an advisory committee offers up an expansive list of what could be included in the project.

City staff has recommended hiring Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatic design and consulting firm based in St. Louis, at a cost of $25,750.

This would be the second consultant hired since October for the project.

City manager Scott Meyer said in a council agenda report the firm was a “close second choice” last year. At that time, the city hired Colorado-based Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative to handle the initial planning. The city paid the firm nearly $31,000.

But that planning effort focused largely on site selection and “conceptual ideas,” according to Meyer.

Additional planning could not proceed until Cape Girardeau School District voters in April approved a bond issue, Meyer wrote.

Passage of the bond issue allowed city and school officials “to move forward into a stronger planning process,” he explained.

Mayor Bob Fox has said the committee could benefit from the advice of a different consultant who mght have “different views.”

The new consultant will do a needs assessment based on input from the city, school district, and the advisory committee, and look at such things as programming, design and capital and operational costs, Meyer wrote.

Counsilman-Hunsaker will make a final report to the City Council and the Cape Girardeau School Board, whose members will make the final decision on the project.

A six-member committee of Cape Girardeau city and school district representatives spent months last year considering needs for an indoor aquatic center. The group, on a divided vote, recommended a new aquatic center be located next to Jefferson Elementary School.

The city and school district combined have committed $10 million to the project even as officials concede that is short of the funding needed to build an aquatic center.