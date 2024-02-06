Deceased veteran's family receives medals earned during World War II

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith posthumously presented a Purple Heart and six other awards to the family of World War II veteran Eugene O. Hahs at Smith’s office Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Hahs of Sedgewickville, Missouri, died Aug. 23, 2004, at the age of 83 — one day after Hahs’ family recounted of him telling of his memories of serving.

Soon after Hahs’ death, his daughter Gena Welker of Patton, Missouri, decided to look into what her father had accomplished during his time in the U.S. Army from November 1942 to November 1945.

Moments before the presentation Saturday, Welker said she knew her father had been awarded Purple Heart, but wasn’t sure whether there were any additional accolades he had received.

A family friend, retired U.S. Navy sailor Lawson Burgfeld, told Welker to contact Smith in hopes of somehow acquire a duplicate of Hahs’ Purple Heart and any other medals from when he served, she said.

An image of late World War II veteran Eugene O. Hahs of Sedgewickville, Missouri, is held by his great-grandson Blake Smith, 6, of Patton, Missouri, on Saturday at the office of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“I called his office and they emailed me a privacy release form that I had to fill out,” she said of the speedy process that began in January. “I scanned that back to them and that’s how we started. I was really surprised when all this came together so fast.”

Burgfeld was the one responsible for “getting the ball rolling,” according to Welker.

He knew what kind of documents were needed, which included Hahs’ Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty paperwork. But Smith’s office deserves all the credit, Burgfeld said.

“All I did was tell her whom I thought she needed to see,” he added.

Hahs’ grandson Kirk Smith said it was “neat just to find out” there were more medals Hahs’ had been awarded.

Medals, including a Purple Heart, center, presented to the family of late World War II veteran Eugene O. Hahs are seen Saturday at the Cape Girardeau office of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Jacob Wiegand

“Grandpa never really talked about [his experiences]. He’s seen a lot of horrible things, I know that,” Smith said. “But he didn’t really talk about it, so we never knew.”