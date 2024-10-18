The regular bustle of parents and toddlers to and from Discovery Playhouse is in itself a testament to the continuing success of the learning and play center, which celebrates its 10th year in its current location at 502 Broadway this year.

On an afternoon in the last week of December, Discovery Playhouse executive director Molly Wilhelm said it's a little funny to see the space so vibrantly decorated and filled with young children now since, before it was a children's museum, the building had previously housed a bar.

"So I think over there was the actual bar," she said, pointing to a fenced-in playground near the windows where now a young mother watched her daughter play on a rope swing and another young girl pushed a toy lawnmower. "But we've been in this location for 10 years this year."

While the Southeast Missouri Children's Museum as an organization was founded in 2006 and maintained a similar space in the mall before moving downtown, Wilhelm said the current location was where Discovery Playhouse really hit its stride, thanks in part to a variety of local corporate sponsors.

"Thanks to them, we're able to upkeep these specific areas designed for imaginative play for young kids," she said, pointing out the "grocery store," "bank window" and even a tiny "nursery" complete with tiny doctors' coats. "It's really a mini town in here."

Lane McCann, 2, in a white doctor's coat, tends to a baby doll while playing in a miniature nursery Jan. 4 at Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau.

And that's just the museum's ground level; the second floor houses exhibits geared to slightly older children including a LEGO room, a full-sized airplane mounted to the ceiling and an arts-and-crafts studio.

"What we don't want is for it to be an indoor playground," she said. "We want [children] to be able to learn something; learning through play."