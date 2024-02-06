Deborah Young running for Ward 1 Cape Council seat

This story has been edited to correct the university from which Deborah Young received her master's degree.

Effective and efficient services, community meetings, a community action plan: These are all are initiatives Deborah Young hopes to accomplish if elected to Cape Girardeau's Ward 1 City Council seat.

Young joins incumbent Dan Presson in the run for Ward 1 in the April municipal election.

Young, originally from Ullin, Illinois, has been a resident of Cape Girardeau since 1993.

She said a desire for equal representation prompted her decision to run for the council.

"I not only want to represent Ward 1, I want to be a voice for all people," Young said. "City Council should be built up of individuals who are bipartisan, not partisan."

If elected, Young pledged her time as representative would be used to focus on three areas of importance:

The delivery of effective, efficient and consistent services

Holding community meetings at least four times a year to develop a community action plan and improve voter participation

Propelling Ward 1 in a forward direction

"I believe that the most substantial communities are anchored in a support of inclusion and collaboration. However, the two will never materialize if both are not seated at the table where decisions are made," Young said. "Our City Council should be as diverse as our city, each bringing unique perspectives that also reflect our growing and diverse community."