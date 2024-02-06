Deaths of man and woman investigated by Cape Sheriff's Department

The sheriff’s department and coroner’s office are investigating two deaths in Cape Girardeau County.
A man and woman were found dead at a residence off Route K near Notre Dame Regional High School, according to a news release Saturday from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
No suspects are being sought, Dickerson said in the release.
The sheriff said no further details are being released at this time because it is an ongoing investigation. More information along with the identities of the deceased will be made available at a later time and after next of kin have been notified, Dickerson said in the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.