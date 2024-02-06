Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens' resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The fate of a Missouri death row inmate whose execution was halted last year after DNA evidence raised questions about his case is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.
Marcellus Williams, 49, was hours away from being put to death in August when Greitens halted the execution. Williams was convicted of fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 burglary at her suburban St. Louis home, but DNA evidence found on the murder weapon matched another unknown person.
Greitens, a Republican, appointed a board of inquiry made up of five retired judges to look into the case. The board was scheduled to meet Tuesday in the governor's office but canceled, citing confusion about whether its authority continues after Greitens resigned last week.
The board has suspended its work pending guidance from Gov. Mike Parson, the governor's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said.
Nimrod Chapel, president of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP and a supporter of Williams', urged the governor to allow the panel to continue its work.
"Gov. Greitens' issues are their own, but one thing he got right was ensuring that we are going to be dead certain that we are executing the right person for the right crime. I think that's a piece of leadership we need to hold onto in Missouri, and one that we need to continue," Chapel said.
Despite the DNA claim, St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch said last year there was "zero possibility" Williams was innocent, citing ample amounts of other evidence.
About two dozen people gathered in front of the Missouri Supreme Court building Tuesday afternoon to protest the fact that Williams remained in jail. The crowd included two exonerated death row inmates and representatives of the NAACP.
Many spoke both about inconsistencies within Williams' case and broader racial disparities, especially within the justice system.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.