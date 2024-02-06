All sections
February 8, 2018

Death penalty sought in killing of officer

CLINTON, Mo. -- Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop in August. Court records show Henry County prosecuting attorney Richard Shields filed notice Wednesday of his plans...

Associated Press

CLINTON, Mo. -- Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop in August.

Court records show Henry County prosecuting attorney Richard Shields filed notice Wednesday of his plans.

The suspect, Ian McCarthy, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

The 37-year-old officer was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation near Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

School district bookkeeper pleads guilty

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A former employee of the Jasper School District pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $145,000.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Karla Justice, of Columbus, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and credit card fraud.

She was head bookkeeper for the district from 2009 until she resigned in 2016.The Joplin Globe reported she authorized more than $80,000 in extra pay for herself between 2014 and 2017.

HCA Medical to move HQ across state line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- HCA Midwest Health will move its headquarters from Kansas City, Missouri, to Overland Park, Kansas, in the latest move in a business "border war" between the two states.

The Kansas City Star reported the company, which owns eight hospitals in the Kansas City area, will receive tax incentives from Kansas. The headquarters will relocate about four miles.

State News
