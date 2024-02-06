All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 19, 2017

Death penalty again overturned for man who killed couple

ST. LOUIS -- A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple during a 1996 robbery at their home has had his death penalty overturned for a third time. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, in a ruling Thursday, called the portion of Carman Deck's trial that led to the latest death sentence "fundamentally unfair."...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple during a 1996 robbery at their home has had his death penalty overturned for a third time.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, in a ruling Thursday, called the portion of Carman Deck's trial that led to the latest death sentence "fundamentally unfair."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported she ordered Deck to serve life in prison without parole for the killings of James and Zelma Long of rural De Soto, Missouri.

"Deck's inability to present mitigation evidence prevented the jury from adequately considering compassionate or mitigating factors that might have warranted mercy," Perry wrote.

A spokeswoman with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on Tuesday declined to speculate about an appeal.

Two other death sentences also were overturned, including by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 because he had been shackled in the presence of jurors.

Court records show Deck, his sister and another man plotted the robbery.

Deck and his sister went to the home, and when Zelma Long answered the door, Deck asked for directions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Zelma Long invited them in, and Deck pulled a pistol.

He ordered the Longs to lie face-down on their bed and listened to them plead for mercy for about 10 minutes before shooting them.

Deck's original death sentence from 1998 was reversed in 2002 by the Missouri Supreme Court, which found errors by his lawyer.

He was shackled in front of the jury over his lawyer's objections during the second penalty-phase trial in April 2003.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the death sentence in May 2005.

His third penalty-phase trial started in September 2008. Perry determined "substantial" evidence arguing against the death penalty in Deck's first two penalty phases was unavailable for the third because witnesses had died, couldn't be found or declined to cooperate.

The Longs' daughter, Karen Long, said in an email to the Post-Dispatch she was frustrated by the ruling.

"Why (do) we even need three juries with the same conclusion each time when a judge can put her two cents in and change what has been in the pipeline for nearly 21 years?" she wrote.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy