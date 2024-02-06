Death penalty again overturned for man who killed couple

ST. LOUIS -- A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple during a 1996 robbery at their home has had his death penalty overturned for a third time.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, in a ruling Thursday, called the portion of Carman Deck's trial that led to the latest death sentence "fundamentally unfair."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported she ordered Deck to serve life in prison without parole for the killings of James and Zelma Long of rural De Soto, Missouri.

"Deck's inability to present mitigation evidence prevented the jury from adequately considering compassionate or mitigating factors that might have warranted mercy," Perry wrote.

A spokeswoman with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on Tuesday declined to speculate about an appeal.

Two other death sentences also were overturned, including by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 because he had been shackled in the presence of jurors.

Court records show Deck, his sister and another man plotted the robbery.

Deck and his sister went to the home, and when Zelma Long answered the door, Deck asked for directions.