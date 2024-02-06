Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.