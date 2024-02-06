All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 26, 2024
Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain's death "continues to appear accidental," The Tennessean reported Sunday. ...
Associated Press
Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately eight miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown. (Chris Whiteid via AP)
Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately eight miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown. (Chris Whiteid via AP)This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee on Friday, March 22, announced that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been foun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain's death "continues to appear accidental," The Tennessean reported Sunday. Mumford said toxicology results were pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won't be complete until all testing is finished.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy