Death of infant under investigation in Bernie

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Bernie Police Department and Stoddard County Ambulance District responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street, according to a news release issued by Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and Bernie police Chief Rick Cook. The child was transported to Southeast Health Center in Dexter and pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, March 2. No further information was available.