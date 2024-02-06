ADVANCE, Mo. — One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown.

Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance, where members of the Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigated the overnight death.

As the major case squad continued its investigation, lockdown protocols were implemented in the Scott County, Advance and Zalma school districts, according to social media posts by the schools.

At 10:05 a.m., a social media post from the Advance School District stated “contrary to rumors floating around, Advance schools are NOT on lockdown.” A second post from the school district at 10:40 a.m. stated Advance police chief Donnie Bohnsack told the school there was no reason to be on lockdown, and the school had taken “a few extra safety precautions such as having indoor recess.”

The Scott County School District first disclosed of a lockdown at 9:52 a.m. in a message stating “all students are safe and secure” while the school was “under lockdown due to an exterior situation” and no one should attempt to approach the school.

An update at 10:48 a.m. from the Scott County School District stated the exterior lockdown was still in effect and students “are going to lunch, using the bathrooms and resuming classes as usual.”

The Zalma School District issued a social media post at 10:57 a.m. notifying parents of a lockdown in Zalma “as a precautionary measure” and stated there was no trouble on school grounds. The post also stated “the state and county police are presently in pursuit of an individual in the Advance and Zalma areas.”