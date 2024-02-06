All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2022

Death count on Missouri highways on a par with 2021

The latest 2022 death toll on roadways in the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District, which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, stands at 120. The fatality count is roughly on par with the 119 that had been recorded at this time in 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Roadway carnage seen following a multiple-vehicle accident March 17 on southbound Interstate 57 at the 13.4 mile marker near Charleston, Missouri. Six people died as a result of the fog-aided crashes. New figures on roadway fatalities in the Southeast Missouri region have been released.
Roadway carnage seen following a multiple-vehicle accident March 17 on southbound Interstate 57 at the 13.4 mile marker near Charleston, Missouri. Six people died as a result of the fog-aided crashes. New figures on roadway fatalities in the Southeast Missouri region have been released.Southeast Missourian file

The latest 2022 death toll on roadways in the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District, which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, stands at 120.

The fatality count is roughly on par with the 119 that had been recorded at this time in 2021.

According to Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety, these are the figures to-date in 2022 for the following counties:

  • Cape Girardeau: 9; in 2021, 15 died
  • Perry: 4; in 2021, 6 had died
  • Scott: 7; in 2021, 14 had died

The single deadliest accident in the Southeast District this year occurred on St. Patrick's Day, when six people perished March 17 during morning rush hour on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri, at mile marker 13.4.

The multivehicle pileup occurred after a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer in heavy fog around 8 a.m. Dozens of vehicles were involved.

Five were confirmed dead on the scene while a sixth succumbed to injuries later in the day.

Statewide

MoDOT reports 898 fatalities in Missouri as of Nov. 20, fewer than the 920 who perished during the same 11-month time frame in 2021.

Of roadway deaths across the state, 59% were found not to be wearing seat belts.

Of the seven MoDOT districts, the deadliest for motorists thus far this year is St. Louis's District No. 4, where 246 have perished.

The death toll there is more than twice that of the largest geographical district, Sikeston, Missouri-headquartered Southeast, classified by MoDOT as No. 7.

Local News
