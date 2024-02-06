Death count on Missouri highways on a par with 2021

The latest 2022 death toll on roadways in the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District, which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, stands at 120.

The fatality count is roughly on par with the 119 that had been recorded at this time in 2021.

According to Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety, these are the figures to-date in 2022 for the following counties:

Cape Girardeau: 9; in 2021, 15 died

Perry: 4; in 2021, 6 had died

Scott: 7; in 2021, 14 had died

The single deadliest accident in the Southeast District this year occurred on St. Patrick's Day, when six people perished March 17 during morning rush hour on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri, at mile marker 13.4.

The multivehicle pileup occurred after a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer in heavy fog around 8 a.m. Dozens of vehicles were involved.