Dean's lists

Scott City: Grace Landewee, Jordan Seyer

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

Austin Peay State University

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Perryville, Missouri: Jacklyn Verseman.

Roger Williams University

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

Cape Girardeau: Megan Peters.

Mississippi College

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Cape Girardeau: Lyndsey Huber.

Williams Baptist University

The Dean's List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Cape Girardeau: Ben Steelman.