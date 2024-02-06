Dean's lists

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average.
Benton, Missouri: Allison Holt.
Burfordville: Ashlynn Henry.
Cape Girardeau: Tessa Allee, Bailey Beussink, Caroline Burke, Grace Goeckeler, Morgan Green, Emily Hermann, Michaela Lovig, Kara Stricker, Natalie Timpe, Zachary Zielinski, Alexis Welter.
Jackson: Emma Bishop, Dylan Brott, Kaitlin Bruns, Alyssa Cartier, Kaitlyn Davis, Zachary Dobbs, Kaitlin Hart, Meredith Perez, Salena Perez, Molly Sellers, Kathleen Thomas, Aubrey Todd, Maggie Todd, Allison Weston
Friedheim: David Layton.
Kelso, Missouri: Holly Reinagel.
Leopold, Missouri: Allison Glass of Leopold, 63760.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Baylor Long, Timothy Sloan.
Millersville: Lauren Keith.
Oran, Missouri: Olivia Hulshof.
Perryville, Missouri: Ainsley Frayer, Hannah Hurst, Ciara Kline.
Scott City: Grace Landewee, Jordan Seyer
Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Perryville, Missouri: Jacklyn Verseman.
Roger Williams University
Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.
Cape Girardeau: Megan Peters.
Mississippi College
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.
Cape Girardeau: Lyndsey Huber.
Williams Baptist University
The Dean's List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Cape Girardeau: Ben Steelman.
