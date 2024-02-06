All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

Dean's lists

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average. Benton, Missouri: Allison Holt. Burfordville: Ashlynn Henry. Cape Girardeau: Tessa Allee, Bailey Beussink, Caroline Burke, Grace Goeckeler, Morgan Green, Emily Hermann, Michaela Lovig, Kara Stricker, Natalie Timpe, Zachary Zielinski, Alexis Welter...

Missouri State University

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average.

Benton, Missouri: Allison Holt.

Burfordville: Ashlynn Henry.

Cape Girardeau: Tessa Allee, Bailey Beussink, Caroline Burke, Grace Goeckeler, Morgan Green, Emily Hermann, Michaela Lovig, Kara Stricker, Natalie Timpe, Zachary Zielinski, Alexis Welter.

Jackson: Emma Bishop, Dylan Brott, Kaitlin Bruns, Alyssa Cartier, Kaitlyn Davis, Zachary Dobbs, Kaitlin Hart, Meredith Perez, Salena Perez, Molly Sellers, Kathleen Thomas, Aubrey Todd, Maggie Todd, Allison Weston

Friedheim: David Layton.

Kelso, Missouri: Holly Reinagel.

Leopold, Missouri: Allison Glass of Leopold, 63760.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Baylor Long, Timothy Sloan.

Millersville: Lauren Keith.

Oran, Missouri: Olivia Hulshof.

Perryville, Missouri: Ainsley Frayer, Hannah Hurst, Ciara Kline.

Scott City: Grace Landewee, Jordan Seyer

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

Austin Peay State University

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Perryville, Missouri: Jacklyn Verseman.

Roger Williams University

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

Cape Girardeau: Megan Peters.

Mississippi College

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Cape Girardeau: Lyndsey Huber.

Williams Baptist University

The Dean's List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Cape Girardeau: Ben Steelman.

