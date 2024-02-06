Dean's list 6-23-19

The following students were named to the Spring semester dean's list at University of Missouri -- Columbia.
Altenburg, Missouri: Kristen Marie Gruenwald, Benjamin Krewson.
Burfordville: Joshua Koenig.
Cape Girardeau: Madison Carolyn Arpin, Andrew Aufdenberg, Nathan Aaron Aufdenberg, Alaina Jo Baumgart, Lauren Elaine Boswell, Elise Caroline Bruenderman, Benjamin John Ramsey Daniel, Tess Maley Ramsey Daniel, Madison Martelle Dush, Taylor LeeAnn Estraca, Amanda Mae Evans, Abigail Elizabeth Floyd, Blake Michael Goehman, McKenzie Cheyenne Goodson, Taylor Gray Hallman, Katherine Powell Harding, Drew Kasten, Elizabeth Marie Kiefner, Morgan Caroline Kluge, Hannah Taylor Landewe, Mabrey Joie McCallister, Nichole Lynn Mobley, Matthew Nussbaum, Madelynne Kate Ohmes, Brandon Nicholas Pappas, Zoe Grace Pleimann, Sydney Marie Rapp, Demetrius Broshawun Rayford, Michael Christopher Rosenquist, Zachary Allan Sample, Blake Francis Seesing, Karsten Short, Thomas Sumner Sparkman, Levi Preston Strickland, Elizabeth A Ustinov, Tessa Rose Valleroy, Joshua Anthony Varnon, Sofia Pauline Voss.
Chaffee, Missouri: Andrea Charleston.
Friedheim: Jordan Layton.
Frohna, Missouri: Claire Petzoldt
Jackson: Jordan Phillip Asmus, Catlin Marie Bender, Ryan Charles Compas, Anastasia Christine Compton, Sarah Brooke Gammon, Sara Kay Gholson, Caleb Andrew Gilbert, Liam Kenton Gray, Alexis Hanks, Nathan Hurst, Annie Hurst, Jera Madison Kranawetter, Peter Lake, Bailey Dapene Lape, Kaitlyn Litchfield, Senior, Bailey Marie Mayfield, Devin Bascha Murphy, Shea Lauren Salyer, Emily Grace Smith, Matthew Snyder, Joshua Austin Stone, Alex Jacob Stone, Julia Elizabeth Todt, James Ward, Logan Elizabeth Welker, Allison Ziegler.
Kelso, Missouri: Alex Jerome Bradshaw.
Oak Ridge: Amanda Meyer.
Oran, Missouri: Amanda Marie Gosche.
Perryville, Missouri: Hannah Kathryn Clark, Casie Marie Cooper, Holden Joseph Franklin, Justin Joseph Gibbar, Madison Alanna Hoehn, Kellie Marie L'Hote, Emma Faith Lundy, Andrew Christopher Mudd, Ryan Bradley Palmer, Jenna Louise Winkler.
Scott City: Christina Marie Scherer.
Whitewater: David Jack Retherford.
The following students were named the Spring dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau: Claire Kidwell, Lauren Kimberly, Trent Leimer, Caleb Likens, Cody Likens, Michaela Lovig, Sydney Messerli, Katherine Morton, Thomas Overmann, Blake Stovall, Alexis Welter.
Jackson: Alyssa Cartier, Jordan Hecht, Matthew Keith, Emily McRoberts, Salena Perez, Amelia Popp, Kurtis Shrum, Kaleb Snider, Joshua Vogel, Allison Weston.
Altenburg, Missouri: Logan Franke, Anna Roth.
Frohna, Missouri: Marilyn Rice.
Perryville, Missouri: Cara Luttrell.
Benton, Missouri: Michael Redmon.
Kelso, Missouri: Holly Reinagel.
Oran, Missouri: Olivia Hulshof.
Scott City: Andrew LeGrand, Jordan Seyer.
