Deadly St. Louis explosion draws new lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — The children of a woman who was among four people killed when a steam-filled tank weighing nearly 2,000 pounds exploded at a St. Louis box plant and flew onto a building are suing the plant.

Online court records show Tonya Gonzalez’s children, Nathan and Nicole Favignano, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit last week in St. Louis Circuit Court against Loy-Lange Box Co. and five other companies.