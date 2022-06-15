Deadline today for input on Missouri broadband grant program

This story is updated.
Missourians in unserved or underserved areas of the state for internet service have a little more time left to register their opinion online about future broadband infrastructure grants.
The state Department of Economic Development has set a 5 p.m. deadline today to receive input on future money awards -- to be funded through the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, totaling $265 million.
According to a news release, DED will use survey information to create Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program's guidelines, including minimum and maximum awards, eligible applicants and funding priorities.
DED's survey may be accessed at the link bit.ly/DEDsurvey.
Those without internet capability may phone in their remarks to a recorded line at (573) 751-4962.
Gov. Mike Parson, in a January address to the state's lawmakers, identified broadband expansion as a top priority of his administration -- necessary, he said, for economic growth.
DED has had two directors of broadband development since the office was created by the governor.
Both have hailed from Cape Girardeau.
Tim Arbeiter, appointed as the state's original broadband chief in 2018, left the position for a role in the private sector. B.J. Tanksley succeeded Arbeiter in January.
Arbeiter and Tanksley are both Cape Girardeau Central High School graduates and alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.
According to previous comments by Arbeiter, Missouri ranks No. 34 out of the 50 states for broadband access.
The most recent information shows more than 147,000 unserved or underserved Missouri households with more than 392,000 individuals without reliable internet access.
