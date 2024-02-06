Deadline nearing for Bollinger County tornado relief application

Individuals seeking reimbursements for repairs resulting from the tornado that struck Bollinger County have until Tuesday, Aug. 15, to apply, according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

The funds are made possible by the Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), which was established by several community and governmental organizations to assist tornado victims. Catholic Charities is handling the case management for the reimbursements to victims.

To date, only four families have submitted claims to the committee. Funds may be used to reimburse payments already made or assist with insurance deductibles already claimed.

"The committee is eager to help the tornado victims, but we need to hear from them," said Juanita Welker, administrator of the Bollinger County Health Center and chairwoman of the LTRC. "We are being conservative with funds, knowing we have nine families whose homes were completely destroyed. We are helping with immediate needs, keeping in mind this is a Long-term Recovery Committee and needs will continue well into the future."