Deadline nearing for Bollinger County tornado relief application

Individuals seeking reimbursements for repairs resulting from the tornado that struck Bollinger County have until Tuesday, Aug. 15, to apply, according to a news release from Catholic Charities.
The funds are made possible by the Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC), which was established by several community and governmental organizations to assist tornado victims. Catholic Charities is handling the case management for the reimbursements to victims.
To date, only four families have submitted claims to the committee. Funds may be used to reimburse payments already made or assist with insurance deductibles already claimed.
"The committee is eager to help the tornado victims, but we need to hear from them," said Juanita Welker, administrator of the Bollinger County Health Center and chairwoman of the LTRC. "We are being conservative with funds, knowing we have nine families whose homes were completely destroyed. We are helping with immediate needs, keeping in mind this is a Long-term Recovery Committee and needs will continue well into the future."
The tornado struck April 5, killing five and injuring several. The Grassy and Glenallen areas were hit particularly hard. The National Weather Service determined the tornado to be an EF2 with peak winds of 130 miles per hour, according to the governor's office.
According to the news release, the LTRC has given priority to funding repairs related to health and safety first, such as roof repairs and air conditioners. According to the release, any repair claim must submit at least two estimates to Catholic Charities for the LTRC to review.
The LTRC includes members from Bollinger County Health Center, Glen Allen Village Board, Catholic Charities, First Call For Help, United Way of Southeast Missouri, East Missouri Action Agency, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Crader Distributing, Bill Peter's Hardware, The Bank of Missouri, Peoples Community Bank, Lutesville Ford, Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Bollinger County Emergency Management, Patton Lion's Club and area churches.
Those seeking financial assistance must contact Catholic Charities at (573) 335-0905. Individuals who have already contacted Catholic Charities and been given a case number do not need to call again.
