A Friday, June 30, deadline for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000 through Missouri REALTORS may be extended to Monday, July 31, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS.

A decision about an extension won't be announced until Wednesday, June 28, Baker said.

"Applications have been slow to come in and so we want to make sure we are reaching those who need the assistance," Baker said in a Friday, June 23, email to the Southeast Missourian.

Five people died and five others were hurt in the April 5 EF2 twister that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, and destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Reimbursement assistance is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following demonstrated needs: