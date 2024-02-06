All sections
NewsJune 26, 2023

Deadline for Bollinger County tornado grant applications may be extended

A Friday, June 30, deadline for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000 through Missouri REALTORS may be extended to Monday, July 31, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bud Bridges points to one of his silos damaged by the April 5 tornado in Scopus, Missouri. The twister killed five people and destroyed more than a dozen homes.<br>A deadline for impacted residents to apply for $1,000 grants from Southeast Missouri REALTORS and Missouri REALTORS is Friday, June 30.
Bud Bridges points to one of his silos damaged by the April 5 tornado in Scopus, Missouri. The twister killed five people and destroyed more than a dozen homes.<br>A deadline for impacted residents to apply for $1,000 grants from Southeast Missouri REALTORS and Missouri REALTORS is Friday, June 30.Megan Burke

A Friday, June 30, deadline for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000 through Missouri REALTORS may be extended to Monday, July 31, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS.

A decision about an extension won't be announced until Wednesday, June 28, Baker said.

"Applications have been slow to come in and so we want to make sure we are reaching those who need the assistance," Baker said in a Friday, June 23, email to the Southeast Missourian.

Five people died and five others were hurt in the April 5 EF2 twister that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, and destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Reimbursement assistance is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following demonstrated needs:

  • one month's mortgage expense for a damaged occupied primary residence;
  • temporary rental unit cost due to primary residence displacement;
  • cost of paid hotel expenses incurred as a direct result of the disaster.

Online applications are available at https://morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y.

Of note

Funds will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis, with grant money paid directly to the applicant via a paper check.

Additionally, applicants must be full-time Missouri residents and U.S. citizens or legally admitted for residence in the United States.

Questions may be directed to Missouri REALTORS at (573) 445-8400.

