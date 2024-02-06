Veterans who meet certain conditions have an opportunity for a special enrollment for Veterans Affairs health care.

Until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

This includes veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones.