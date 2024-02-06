All sections
September 28, 2023

Deadline fast approaching for veterans to enroll in Veterans Affairs health care

Southeast Missourian

Veterans who meet certain conditions have an opportunity for a special enrollment for Veterans Affairs health care.

Until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

This includes veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones.

This special enrollment period is a part of the PACT Act, which expanded VA health care and benefits.

VA is executing a nationwide outreach campaign to ensure as many veterans as possible enroll before the deadline.

More information on eligibility for the special enrollment period can be found at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling (800) MYVA411.

