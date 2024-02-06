Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the US Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for proposals from airlines to provide commercial service at the airport.

The previous deadline was Monday and has now been extended until May 11, providing the airport more time to find an airline carrier to replace SkyWest.

"There is really nothing new for us to do, but just to continue reaching out to carriers and making sure Cape Girardeau is positioned as a good candidate for whatever service is interested in our area," Amos said.

SkyWest announced in March plans to end flight services at the airport because of "pilot staffing imbalance across the industry," according to a previous article by the Southeast Missourian. Cape Girardeau is one of 28 locations the carrier will end Essential Air Service to when possible.

Taxiway

Regarding another project, Emery Sapp & Sons submitted the only bid to reconstruct a taxiway. The current pavement condition index rating of the taxiway measures 28, and anything below a rating of 50 will not pass inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration, requiring reconstruction rather than rehabilitation of the pavement. The taxiway is the only one at the airport that can handle larger aircraft, and without reconstruction, those will no longer be able to land at the airport.