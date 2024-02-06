All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2023

Deadline drawing closer for Missouri parents to apply for school expense grant

A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant. However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is offering the grants in partnership with Odyssey, a New York-based platform that helps states assist families with educational funding...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant.

However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is offering the grants in partnership with Odyssey, a New York-based platform that helps states assist families with educational funding.

Eligible parents and guardians must be Missouri residents and have students enrolled in grades K-12 in either a Missouri public school district or a charter school. Parents helping students in private schools or through home schooling are not eligible to receive the grants.

Grants will be prioritized for families whose incomes are below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Grant money can be used on a variety of educational expenses. According to DESE, these include academic camps, after-school programs, art enrichment, computer equipment, course fees, textbooks and tutoring.

The Odyssey website states that if parents or guardians receive a grant it must be used by Saturday, June 1. They will start to be notified of their award amounts Wednesday, Nov. 1.

If they move out of Missouri after being granted funding, they'll still be able to use it.

All items and resources the money can be used on are within Odyssey's online marketplace. Some services outside of the Odyssey site can be reimbursed.

Purchases made with the grant are exempt from state sales tax.

Close the Gap applications and guidelines are available on the Odyssey website at https://missouri.withodyssey.com.

