A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant.

However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is offering the grants in partnership with Odyssey, a New York-based platform that helps states assist families with educational funding.

Eligible parents and guardians must be Missouri residents and have students enrolled in grades K-12 in either a Missouri public school district or a charter school. Parents helping students in private schools or through home schooling are not eligible to receive the grants.

Grants will be prioritized for families whose incomes are below 185% of the federal poverty level.