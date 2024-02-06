All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2020

Deadline arrives for Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

Today is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at "in network" rates, unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract. United terminated its contract with Saint Francis last fall, contending Saint Francis' pricing is too high. ...

Southeast Missourian

Today is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at "in network" rates, unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract.

United terminated its contract with Saint Francis last fall, contending Saint Francis' pricing is too high. Saint Francis officials countered by noting they have unilaterally cut prices in two rounds but United has not considered those cuts in these negotiations and has asked for pricing that would unsustainable.

If no contract is signed, pricing for services at Saint Francis facilities would increase for United insurance customers. Patients receiving long-term care, such as for a pregnancy, can ask to complete at least some of their care at Saint Francis facilities at the in-network rates and should contact United with such questions.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, United officials said the company is trying to lower costs for its customers in the region, "which is why we want a new agreement with more competitive rates."

Saint Francis officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United has encouraged its customers with questions about their coverage to call the telephone number listed on their insurance card. Saint Francis officials created a website, www.keepusin.com, and hotline, (573) 331-5217, to provide information.

