Deadline arrives for November voting

According to state law, a Missouri resident must be registered to vote by the fourth Wednesday before the Nov. 3 election, which is today.
Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau county clerk, said if a person has moved into the county either from another Missouri county or from another state, the Wednesday deadline to register is also firm.
Clark added if a person moved within Cape Girardeau County, voter registration should be updated to avoid any inconvenience on Election Day.
Those who still need to register or need to update their voter status due to a change in residence may visit www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
