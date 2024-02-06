DC, Marvel Comics writer Roy Thomas returns to hometown

Comic book writer, editor and Jackson native Roy Thomas -- who succeeded Stan Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics -- was honored and greeted with cake and a crowd Friday at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.

The reception also spotlighted the center's former intern and Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Archer's creation of the on-site superhero-inspired exhibit, "When History and Comics Collide."

"I haven't been around since my mother moved away about seven or eight years ago, before she passed away," Thomas said. "I used to come back about once a year and visit her."

He has created or co-created more than 70 characters including The Black Knight, Ghost Rider -- and co-created comic book phenomenon Wolverine during his time at Marvel Comics.

Not too long before Thomas left his seat as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, Thomas said, he realized the need for a Canadian character.

"About 5 to 10 percent of our readers are Canadian," Thomas said. "I said, 'We haven't got a single character that I knew of that was Canadian.'"

After contacting Len Wein, one of his best writers at the time, Thomas said, the "fierce" Wolverine character began to take shape.

And if it hadn't been Wein, Thomas said, it would've been somebody else.

"He did all the heavy lifting, but it was sort of my initial idea," Thomas said. "If I would have known it'd be so famous I would have written the comic myself."

But Thomas doesn't try to take credit away from Wein, the artist who designed the character, or anyone else involved, he said.

Thomas' favorite comic book character as a kid that he still loves today is Hawkman.

"He's still around, and I have the original art page from 1946," he said.

Thomas said he has co-created a lot of characters during his career, but he mostly wrote characters that already existed. He's also had a hand in creating characters that, in recent years, have made it to the big screen.