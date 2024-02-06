The echoes of motorcycle exhaust pipes reverberated across the area this weekend as thousands attended Lawless Harley-Davidson's fourth annual Great River Freedom Rally.

Stunt rider Rhett Rotten, named Rhett Giordano, performed six shows a day at the Scott City dealership on the Wall of Death -- a vintage motorcycle stunt show he has performed in for 20 years.

For Giordano, the highlight of the weekend came when he met a Vietnam veteran named Terry.

"He's 80 years old, and he hasn't been able to let a clutch out on a motorcycle or be on two wheels in over 25 years," Giordano said. "I was able to get him up on motorcycle on the stage and have him ride the rollers safely."

Lawless Harley-Davidson owner and event coordinator Daniel "Mad Man Dan" Ryan said while the weekend was centered around bikers, it's an event for everyone.

Steven McGee poses next to his bike Sunday at Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City. McGee served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970 with the United States Marine Corps. BEN MATTHEWS

He said he hopes the rally can be hosted near the Cape Girardeau riverfront in the future to give the community an economic boost.

"It's something we think could last forever," Ryan said. "Bikers aren't a bunch of gun-slinging lawbreakers. At the end of the day, these are doctors and lawyers and businessman and farmers that all decide to get on their favorite toy and go out for a ride. They spend a lot of money, and we should keep the money here."

The four-day motorcycle rally and music festival raised money for the Boys and Girls Club. It mostly took place at Lawless Harley-Davidson, with musical performances each night.

The music festival began Thursday night with local talent, featuring John D. Hale and Friends along with Harder Than Your Husband, formerly Powder Mill, performing at the main stage.

Friday's attractions included performances that included Alabama country-rap artists The Lacs; Nashville country artist Jared Blake, who appeared on the first season of NBC's "The Voice"; AC/DC tribute band Big Gun and local band Swamp Whiskey.