Day on the River returns this weekend to Cape Girardeau

Missouri Department of Conservation's annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riverfront Park.

This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and serves as an opportunity for acquiring information about the waterway.

The event is appropriate for the entire family, featuring live river animals and free boat rides on the river with Missouri Department of Conservation scientists, as well as informational booths, live aquatic animal displays and children's crafts.