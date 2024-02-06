All sections
NewsSeptember 12, 2023
Day on the River returns this weekend to Cape Girardeau
Missouri Department of Conservation's annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riverfront Park. This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and serves as an opportunity for acquiring information about the waterway...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Barrett Eaves, 2, of Sikeston, Missouri, reaches to feel a display animal while held by his father, Nathan Eaves, during the annual Day on the River on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Barrett Eaves, 2, of Sikeston, Missouri, reaches to feel a display animal while held by his father, Nathan Eaves, during the annual Day on the River on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Department of Conservation's annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riverfront Park.

This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and serves as an opportunity for acquiring information about the waterway.

The event is appropriate for the entire family, featuring live river animals and free boat rides on the river with Missouri Department of Conservation scientists, as well as informational booths, live aquatic animal displays and children's crafts.

Staff with the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program will also be available for attendees to ask how MDC partners to manage the rivers' many uses.

Boat rides will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free for all ages and groups. No registration is required.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

