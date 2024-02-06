Day care issues dominate Jackson P&Z meeting

Before a large crowd assembled in city council chambers, Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Wednesday to recommend to the council an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

The current in-home babysitting limit set by Chapter 65 of the municipal code is four; the State of Missouri has permitted six without a permit since Gov. Mike Parson signed authorizing legislation Aug. 28, 2020.

Angela and Brian Powell of Cold Creek Estates subdivision brought a request to P&Z to raise the city's maximum to the state standard.

The Powells' request for a special use permit for an in-home day care was denied Nov. 1 by the city's aldermanic council, reversing a 5-1 affirmative vote by P&Z Sept. 15.

In addition to the Powells, a dozen other residents spoke in favor of the request for a Chapter 65 zoning change while two spoke in opposition.

Kaitlyn Fielder was among those who advocated for a change to six children, noting what she termed an "ubiquitous need" for more day care spots.

"I called over 20 different facilities and in-home providers looking for a place for my child and all had a waiting list -- some for as long as four years," Fielder said.

Megan Roth echoed the sentiment.

"Single mothers can't work if they can't find a space for their children," she said.

"I think it's a no-brainer to go from four to six children," opined Paige Hester.

Resident David Gentry opposed any increase.