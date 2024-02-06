Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout Hall

A group of five siblings has many options to do things together.

Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style.

Thus, Dawson Hollow.

Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing and play piano, the siblings play more than a dozen instruments, including the banjo, fiddle, cello, flute and mandolin.

The home state band is made up of lead singer Ben Link, along with brothers, Kyle, Aaron and John, and sister, Rachel (Link) Starnes, born in Lebanon.

Starnes said the band has a bit of a mashup of genres.

"It has been this ongoing thing trying to figure out who we are. Indie folk rock is the best umbrella to put us under, but we pull from a lot of genres," she said.

The siblings of Dawson Hollow will be in Cape Girardeau for a show at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, on Saturday, Jan 20. Dawson Hollow has been in Cape Girardeau before, playing at last fall's Shipyard Music Festival.

At its concert, the group will have new singles to play from its upcoming album and hope to bring a high energy performance after not playing a show for a few months, band members said.

Starnes said the Link family intensely studied various types of music growing up, such as folk, Celtic, bluegrass and spiritual. The group has now branched out to include pop, rock and lots of indie music.