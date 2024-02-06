Davison named president/CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System

Saint Francis Healthcare System has removed the temporary tag from its president and chief executive officer.

Justin Davison has led the organization in an interim status since February, and a Wednesday news conference announced the system’s board of directors has named him to the position.

Davison joined the system in November 2019 as chief financial officer, after having served in that capacity for the Mercy organization, overseeing six facilities in the Springfield, Missouri, area. He is a Missouri native and has served his entire health care career in the state.

He said the organization’s goal of providing “world-class care close to home” has not changed.

“That is our legacy, and we have a responsibility to continue, to maintain,” he said.

Davison said a focus on people will be a hallmark of his tenure.

“Over these past few months, we have been reaching out and focusing on a number of tenets. First is this concept of people must come first, and ‘people’ are our patients; ‘people’ are our community; ‘people’ are our colleagues; ‘people’ are our doctors and advanced practice providers,” he explained.

Nodding to stresses on health care systems in recent years, Davison said Saint Francis has a unique responsibility.

“If we are not considerate of the individual or the collective community, we are not a regionally-based health care system. If we are not considerate of people, if we don’t embrace the dignity, we are not a faith-based organization with the beautiful heritage that we have. So, we must first be true to people and place them first.”