Davis to head Historic Downtown Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- In some communities, downtown not only is the historic part of the city but also the heartbeat. That is Jason Davis's goal for Sikeston.

Davis took over as the new executive director of Historic Downtown Sikeston on Jan. 1, replacing Lynn Lancaster, who retired at the end of last year.

Born and raised in Sikeston, Davis has been a member of the Historic Downtown Sikeston board since 2013 and is the pastor of Anchor Church, located in Downtown Sikeston.

It was in looking for a home for their church that led Davis to Downtown Sikeston.

"As we were doing just Bible study in our home and praying for how we could help make Sikeston better, we looked for where God was at work in our city and downtown kept coming up," Davis said. "Revitalization had started, the Dream (Initiative) project had started. Things had started to happen downtown, so we as a core group decided we wanted to be involved downtown."

After finding a space on Front Street, Davis decided he wanted to be involved in what was going on Downtown as well. After serving as a pastor in both Perryville and Cape Girardeau, both cities with vibrant downtowns, Davis sees the promise in Sikeston's downtown.

"If you live in Perryville, the Square is the heart of the city. Things are happening. The same with Cape," Davis said. "Then when we came to Sikeston, I was like, 'We can do that in Sikeston.' We can have things downtown. We can make downtown alive. We can have events and just little quirky things that will give a heartbeat to the downtown area."

One of the things Davis wants to do is continue the path that began almost a decade ago that began with Lancaster and the board.

"I don't think we can say enough about the revitalization of downtown that has taken place in the last eight to ten years," Davis said. "Lynn's leadership was amazing and honestly still is. I call him probably a couple times a week to get advice or ask questions."