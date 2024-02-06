David Robinson case documentary to screen Oct. 15 in Cape

Filmmaker Steve Turnerï¿½s documentary ï¿½The Past is Never Dead,ï¿½ a chronicle of the David Robinson murder exoneration, will be screened at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in Rose Theater on Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s campus.
Robinson was convicted in 2001 of the Sikeston, Missouri, murder of Sheila Box on the word of two jailhouse informants who later recanted.
Another man, Romanze Mosby, had confessed to Boxï¿½s murder to several individuals, including once on tape to an investigator with the Missouri Public Defenderï¿½s Office, but Mosby refused to authenticate the recording with his signature, and the confession was not allowed as evidence in Robinsonï¿½s appeals. More than 13 years passed from the recording to Robinsonï¿½s release.
That is just one of the many folds and turns in this story, Turner said, and thatï¿½s why he felt compelled to make the documentary.
ï¿½Itï¿½s not like your ï¿½48 Hoursï¿½ television show or some news documentary. Itï¿½s more, people have to tell their stories,ï¿½ Turner said.
ï¿½I think I try to tell the story as I discovered it ï¿½ I canï¿½t believe this happened, that happened, that happened,ï¿½ Turner said of the storytelling.
But more than the events of the case, he said, is the familyï¿½s lived experience and the incredible odds they faced.
ï¿½Itï¿½s just this incredible sense of defeat that the years produce,ï¿½ Turner said. ï¿½How could this happen?ï¿½
But the family never gave up, and neither did Robinsonï¿½s attorneys, Turner said. ï¿½They kept pushing and kept pushing, met people like Bob Miller and Bridget DiCosmo at the (Southeast Missourian) newspaper. ... Itï¿½s an incredible story.ï¿½
According to a university news release, the Oct. 15 screening is free and open to the public, and will include a panel discussion featuring Robinson; his attorneys Jim Wyrsch, Charles A. Weiss, Stephen Snodgrass and Jonathan Potts; Bob Miller, editor of the Southeast Missourian and its exclusive investigative report ï¿½Life Withoutï¿½ about Robinson; and Turner. Tamara Buck, associate professor and multimedia journalism option coordinator in Southeastï¿½s Department of Mass Media, will moderate the eveningï¿½s discussion.
ï¿½We are very excited to host this event because we think it is important to hear David Robinson tell his story,ï¿½ Pam Parry, chairwoman of Southeastï¿½s Department of Mass Media, said in the release. ï¿½His story has a state and national significance for our justice system, and we are proud to host an event that helps bring the University, the Southeast Missouri community and local media professionals together.ï¿½
Parry continued, ï¿½This story speaks volumes about the significance and relevance of our industry today. We welcome the opportunity to expose our students to the value of the mass media ï¿½ the David Robinson case demonstrates that todayï¿½s journalism is a high form of public service, and we hope our students and the community learn how media professionals can and do contribute to American democracy.ï¿½
Turner said he had originally wanted to hold a private screening of the documentary with Robinsonï¿½s family, but Robinson himself wanted to reach a wider audience.
As to his plans for further distribution, Turner said nothing is definite, but he does plan to enter the film in festivals.
ï¿½Itï¿½s early yet,ï¿½ Turner said.
ï¿½I think the most important thing is David and the story,ï¿½ Turner said, adding he hopes more people will learn about problems in the justice system that need to be fixed.
