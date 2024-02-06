David Robinson case documentary to screen Oct. 15 in Cape

Filmmaker Steve Turnerï¿½s documentary ï¿½The Past is Never Dead,ï¿½ a chronicle of the David Robinson murder exoneration, will be screened at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in Rose Theater on Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s campus.

Robinson was convicted in 2001 of the Sikeston, Missouri, murder of Sheila Box on the word of two jailhouse informants who later recanted.

Another man, Romanze Mosby, had confessed to Boxï¿½s murder to several individuals, including once on tape to an investigator with the Missouri Public Defenderï¿½s Office, but Mosby refused to authenticate the recording with his signature, and the confession was not allowed as evidence in Robinsonï¿½s appeals. More than 13 years passed from the recording to Robinsonï¿½s release.

That is just one of the many folds and turns in this story, Turner said, and thatï¿½s why he felt compelled to make the documentary.

ï¿½Itï¿½s not like your ï¿½48 Hoursï¿½ television show or some news documentary. Itï¿½s more, people have to tell their stories,ï¿½ Turner said.

ï¿½I think I try to tell the story as I discovered it ï¿½ I canï¿½t believe this happened, that happened, that happened,ï¿½ Turner said of the storytelling.

But more than the events of the case, he said, is the familyï¿½s lived experience and the incredible odds they faced.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just this incredible sense of defeat that the years produce,ï¿½ Turner said. ï¿½How could this happen?ï¿½

But the family never gave up, and neither did Robinsonï¿½s attorneys, Turner said. ï¿½They kept pushing and kept pushing, met people like Bob Miller and Bridget DiCosmo at the (Southeast Missourian) newspaper. ... Itï¿½s an incredible story.ï¿½