David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston, Missouri, for his wrongful conviction.

David Robinson

Robinson, 52, of Sikeston was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Sunday afternoon without bond on felony charges out of Scott County for one Class A count of first-degree domestic assault and one Class D count of tampering with a victim, according to a complaint filed by Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In a probable-cause statement, Sikeston Department of Public Safety detective Benjamin Quick stated the alleged charges stem from an Aug. 23 altercation that occurred inside Westside Liquor at 889 W. Malone Ave. in Sikeston.