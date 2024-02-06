David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston, Missouri, for his wrongful conviction.
Robinson, 52, of Sikeston was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Sunday afternoon without bond on felony charges out of Scott County for one Class A count of first-degree domestic assault and one Class D count of tampering with a victim, according to a complaint filed by Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
In a probable-cause statement, Sikeston Department of Public Safety detective Benjamin Quick stated the alleged charges stem from an Aug. 23 altercation that occurred inside Westside Liquor at 889 W. Malone Ave. in Sikeston.
According to court documents, Robinson engaged in a verbal argument with the victim before stepping behind her and wrapping a white towel around her throat causing her to lose consciousness, then collapse and strike her head on a counter.
The assault was reported to police Thursday and surveillance footage of the alleged domestic assault was obtained, along with medical records of the victim’s treatment at the Missouri Delta Medical Center emergency room.
Quick stated the victim has since received a text message from Robinson telling her to blame her injuries on a car accident.
During his arraignment Monday afternoon in the Scott County Judicial Building, Robinson pleaded not guilty to the alleged charges and stated he intends to hire Bryan Cave Law Firm to represent him as private counsel.
Robinson remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a no-bond warrant. His next court appearance is set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for a bond reduction hearing in Scott County.
