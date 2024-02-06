David Limbaugh to sign books at Barnes & Noble

David Limbaugh, lawyer, political commentator and author, will be signing copies of his new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Cape Girardeau Barnes & Noble located at West Park Mall.
People can meet Limbaugh as he signs his books from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Co-authored by his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom, the book, subtitled "The Church in the New Testament," explores the Apostle Paul's final seven epistles, concentrating on heresies in the early Christian church, the abolition of slavery and the spread of Christianity after Paul's death.
The new book was released Sept. 6, and is the fifth installment of Limbaugh's best-selling "Jesus" series.
