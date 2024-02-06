David Limbaugh to keynote Lynwood Christian Academy Legacy Evening

Lynwood Christian Academy will host its inaugural Legacy Evening Dinner and Auction early next month.
The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, will feature pre-event music, silent and live auctions and a keynote presentation from author, lawyer and longtime syndicated columnist David Limbaugh.
Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau resident and New York Times bestselling author of Christian and political titles, will be interviewed by Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson about his faith story and the importance of raising children with a biblical worldview.
Limbaugh's latest book, which he coauthored with his daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom, is titled "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament." The book is scheduled to be released in September. It's the final installment in his Jesus series.
Serving as masters of ceremonies for the fundraiser will be Justin and Merideth Pobst, who co-host the morning show on Christian radio station KHIS. Lynwood Christian Academy launched in the fall of 2020 as a pre-K through eight grade school, absorbing what was previously known as Cape Christian Community School -- a school with a 45-year history in Cape Girardeau.
Individual tickets and tables for the Legacy Evening can be purchased online at www.lynwood.academy/legacyevening or by calling the school office at (573) 335-8333.
