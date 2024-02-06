All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 30, 2022

David Limbaugh to keynote Lynwood Christian Academy Legacy Evening

Lynwood Christian Academy will host its inaugural Legacy Evening Dinner and Auction early next month. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, will feature pre-event music, silent and live auctions and a keynote presentation from author, lawyer and longtime syndicated columnist David Limbaugh...

Southeast Missourian
David Limbaugh holds a copy of his book "Jesus is Risen" on Sept. 19, 2018, in the Bullpen at the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau.
David Limbaugh holds a copy of his book "Jesus is Risen" on Sept. 19, 2018, in the Bullpen at the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Lynwood Christian Academy will host its inaugural Legacy Evening Dinner and Auction early next month.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, will feature pre-event music, silent and live auctions and a keynote presentation from author, lawyer and longtime syndicated columnist David Limbaugh.

Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau resident and New York Times bestselling author of Christian and political titles, will be interviewed by Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson about his faith story and the importance of raising children with a biblical worldview.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Limbaugh's latest book, which he coauthored with his daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom, is titled "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament." The book is scheduled to be released in September. It's the final installment in his Jesus series.

Serving as masters of ceremonies for the fundraiser will be Justin and Merideth Pobst, who co-host the morning show on Christian radio station KHIS. Lynwood Christian Academy launched in the fall of 2020 as a pre-K through eight grade school, absorbing what was previously known as Cape Christian Community School -- a school with a 45-year history in Cape Girardeau.

Individual tickets and tables for the Legacy Evening can be purchased online at www.lynwood.academy/legacyevening or by calling the school office at (573) 335-8333.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy