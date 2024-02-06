David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work

After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break.
Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law.
It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop writing his columns.
"I just feel like I'm spreading myself too thin," Limbaugh said. "I'm at the point where I just want to focus on fewer things and do them better."
Limbaugh started writing columns to channel his passion for politics. He began by sending writings to The Washington Times during the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
His columns were later syndicated after he submitted pieces to the Creators Syndicate. They've since been carried by Townhall and WorldNetDaily and picked up by several popular conservative websites and the Southeast Missourian.
"It was an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to have my columns available to read in so many different places," Limbaugh said.
Limbaugh added he'll use his time now to focus more on his legal work and books.
He's currently formulating a new book, an as-of-yet-unnamed analysis of Apostle Paul's prison and pastoral epistles.
His next book will be special, Limbaugh said, because he's writing it with his daughter, Christen Bloom. Bloom contributes opinion pieces to Fox News and operates HAPLOUS, a Christian blog for women.
This will be Limbaugh's fifth Christian-themed book. The last, "Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church," covered the biblical book of Acts and six other epistles written by Paul.
Limbaugh's books have varied in topics, ranging from the divinity of Jesus Christ in "The True Jesus" to conservative politics in "Crime Against Liberty," Limbaugh's "indictment" of former U.S. President Barack Obama.
"I'm a strong conservative, no surprise there," Limbaugh said. "I've always focused on what I believe is the best policies for the country and try to advocate for them, and also criticize those who I think are detrimental to the country."
Limbaugh and his publisher has not established a publication date for his new book. He received an extended deadline for it earlier this year after the death of his older brother, radio personality Rush Limbaugh.
A few months ago, however, Limbaugh said he was ready to go. He and Bloom have begun writing.
Though he's stepping away from his columns, Limbaugh intends to continue writing books for as long as he can.
"It's been really fun and gratifying to do," Limbaugh said.
Find Limbaugh's most recent columns on his website, www.davidlimbaugh.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.