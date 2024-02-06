David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work

After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break.

Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law.

It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop writing his columns.

"I just feel like I'm spreading myself too thin," Limbaugh said. "I'm at the point where I just want to focus on fewer things and do them better."

Limbaugh started writing columns to channel his passion for politics. He began by sending writings to The Washington Times during the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

His columns were later syndicated after he submitted pieces to the Creators Syndicate. They've since been carried by Townhall and WorldNetDaily and picked up by several popular conservative websites and the Southeast Missourian.

"It was an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to have my columns available to read in so many different places," Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh added he'll use his time now to focus more on his legal work and books.

He's currently formulating a new book, an as-of-yet-unnamed analysis of Apostle Paul's prison and pastoral epistles.