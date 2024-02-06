David Cantrell is this year's Spirit of America award recipient

If the spirit of America is helping others, honoring service and sacrifice and overcoming obstacles and hardships, David Cantrell checks all those boxes.
For his devotion to the country as a military officer, his work on behalf of and in service to veterans and his perseverance in the face of personal challenges, he is this year’s Spirit of America Award winner.
Chosen from nearly a dozen nominees, Cantrell will receive the award Saturday night in an 8 p.m. ceremony at Arena Park, part of the City of Cape Girardeau’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
Four organizations — Cape Girardeau’s Noon Optimist, Noon Lions and Kiwanis clubs and Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838 — nominated Cantrell for the award. The nominations speak to Cantrell’s selflessness and leadership:
Reached by telephone Monday, Cantrell was thankful for the recognition.
“There are so many deserving people. I’m truly humbled,” he said. “It’s overwhelming to me how I could be in this category based on what I’ve seen of other winners.”
Cantrell, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, is a three-decade military veteran, achieving the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy. His service to fellow military members and veterans continues through his chairmanship of the Avenue of Flags, which honors those who have died in service to the nation, and the Wall of Honor at Cape County Park.
Cantrell said his military service is his proudest accomplishment.
“I didn’t regret a day of it,” he commented. “The people I met, the quality of individual I met, just so proud of that.”
He explained his overseas service made him appreciate his homeland and further encouraged him to serve others.
“It made me proud to be an American, to serve our country, serve people I don’t even know,” he said. “It drove home the opportunities we have that people don’t have elsewhere.”
Other activities and memberships include Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation board member, LaCroix United Methodist Church and Noon Optimist Club. He serves as vice commander of the VFW post.
Cantrell and his wife, Stacey, have four children between them — Megan, 27; Megan, 21; Brendan, 17; and Demi, 16.