June 30, 2020
David Cantrell is this year's Spirit of America award recipient
If the spirit of America is helping others, honoring service and sacrifice and overcoming obstacles and hardships, David Cantrell checks all those boxes. For his devotion to the country as a military officer, his work on behalf of and in service to veterans and his perseverance in the face of personal challenges, he is this year’s Spirit of America Award winner...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
David Cantrell poses for a portrait Monday at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
David Cantrell poses for a portrait Monday at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

If the spirit of America is helping others, honoring service and sacrifice and overcoming obstacles and hardships, David Cantrell checks all those boxes.

For his devotion to the country as a military officer, his work on behalf of and in service to veterans and his perseverance in the face of personal challenges, he is this year’s Spirit of America Award winner.

Chosen from nearly a dozen nominees, Cantrell will receive the award Saturday night in an 8 p.m. ceremony at Arena Park, part of the City of Cape Girardeau’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

Four organizations — Cape Girardeau’s Noon Optimist, Noon Lions and Kiwanis clubs and Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838 — nominated Cantrell for the award. The nominations speak to Cantrell’s selflessness and leadership:

Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell watches as people place flags for the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Sept. 11 at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell watches as people place flags for the Avenue of Flags for Patriot Day on Sept. 11 at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
  • James Colyer, quartermaster, Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838: “As a veteran, I can genuinely say that I don’t know another person more deeply patriotic, has more genuine love for country and community or invests himself more into events, fundraising, organizing and participating in different veteran and community projects than Capt. David Cantrell.”
  • Chris Janet, Noon Optimist Club: He is and always has been a great example of a person who loves his country, has served our country in the armed forces and continues to serve by his countless hours of dedication to our local community. He has spoken at many events and if you have ever heard him speak — he truly displays an unbelievable spirit of pride to be an American and a citizen of Cape Girardeau County.”
  • James Banken, Kiwanis Club: “Dave has demonstrated true character to provide everlasting and memorable memories for veterans who have passed on through service to our country through the Avenue of Flags. You can see the gratefulness in the eyes of the families as they go touch their fallen one’s flag when displayed.”
  • Robbie Guard, Noon Lions Club: “If David were not done, he has inspired thousands through his heart, determination and perseverance after his recovery from a motorcycle accident in June of 2019, which left him without his left leg. After recovery David was quoted as saying: ‘I’m going to continue to do as much as I can for our veterans, for this community, because they are my family now. I didn’t realize how much of a family they were until this tragedy.’”

Reached by telephone Monday, Cantrell was thankful for the recognition.

“There are so many deserving people. I’m truly humbled,” he said. “It’s overwhelming to me how I could be in this category based on what I’ve seen of other winners.”

Service

Cantrell, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, is a three-decade military veteran, achieving the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy. His service to fellow military members and veterans continues through his chairmanship of the Avenue of Flags, which honors those who have died in service to the nation, and the Wall of Honor at Cape County Park.

Cantrell said his military service is his proudest accomplishment.

“I didn’t regret a day of it,” he commented. “The people I met, the quality of individual I met, just so proud of that.”

He explained his overseas service made him appreciate his homeland and further encouraged him to serve others.

“It made me proud to be an American, to serve our country, serve people I don’t even know,” he said. “It drove home the opportunities we have that people don’t have elsewhere.”

Other activities and memberships include Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation board member, LaCroix United Methodist Church and Noon Optimist Club. He serves as vice commander of the VFW post.

Cantrell and his wife, Stacey, have four children between them — Megan, 27; Megan, 21; Brendan, 17; and Demi, 16.

Local News
