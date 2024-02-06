David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council

Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council.
Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and chairman of the Avenue of Flags and Memorial Plaza. He announced his candidacy for the seat -- held by term-limited Robbie Guard -- at the plaza Friday, Sept. 8.
"I decided (to run) when I saw the article in the paper about the police force's reduction, and not a desired reduction but just officers leaving the force. That's a concern of mine. You see the country and the dissension and issues that it's having, and we can't let that infiltrate our great city," he said.
Helping first responders would be a key goal if elected, he said.
Cantrell said his 30 years of experience in the U.S. Navy, including as a captain managing multimillion-dollar budgets, could also help bring new perspectives to the city's management.
"I've had the pleasure of serving Uncle Sam and seeing a lot of the world. There's some great places, some good places and some really not-so-good places, and Cape (Girardeau) is a great place," he said.
He also thought, from his time working in parks and recreation, that he had learned about the inner workings of the city and how to best help it operate.
Cantrell reached out to friends and family for opinions and support and said they'd been very encouraging. One of those he reached out to was his brother-in-law, Jay Knudtson, who was Cape Girardeau's mayor from 2002 to 2010.
"He said, 'I think it's only the logical next step for you. We need a guy who's vocal and stands up for his beliefs and who maybe goes against the grain for the best interest of the city and its citizens," Cantrell said.
Knudtson and other family members accompanied Cantrell at his official campaign announcement. Joining them were former mayors Harry Rediger and Bob Fox and current Ward 4 councilman Guard.
Having been elected to two terms already, Guard is ineligible to run for the seat again. Cantrell thanked him for his service to the city during his announcement.
"He's got big shoes, and they're going to be tough to fill, and I'm not even saying I can, but what i can promise you is I'm confident I can make a positive difference based upon the desires, beliefs and values of this great city and its citizens," Cantrell said.
The election will take place in April.
