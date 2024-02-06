David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council

Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council.

Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and chairman of the Avenue of Flags and Memorial Plaza. He announced his candidacy for the seat -- held by term-limited Robbie Guard -- at the plaza Friday, Sept. 8.

"I decided (to run) when I saw the article in the paper about the police force's reduction, and not a desired reduction but just officers leaving the force. That's a concern of mine. You see the country and the dissension and issues that it's having, and we can't let that infiltrate our great city," he said.

Helping first responders would be a key goal if elected, he said.

Cantrell said his 30 years of experience in the U.S. Navy, including as a captain managing multimillion-dollar budgets, could also help bring new perspectives to the city's management.

Cape Girardeau City Council candidate David Cantrell hugs his wife, Stacey, after announcing his candidacy at Memorial Plaza Friday. Several other friends and family members, including three former Cape Girardeau mayors, were on hand to support Cantrell. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"I've had the pleasure of serving Uncle Sam and seeing a lot of the world. There's some great places, some good places and some really not-so-good places, and Cape (Girardeau) is a great place," he said.