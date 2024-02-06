Daughters is SEMO's newest 'Music Man'

Jim Daughters will become director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University effective July 1.

Daughters, 43, has been the associate director of bands and music education coordinator at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for the past three years.

Daughters will succeed Martin Reynolds, whose 10-year tenure at Southeast ended when the latter took a similar position at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

In addition to his classroom teaching, Daughters will lead the Southeast Marching Band and the university's wind symphony.

"I want our students to be incredibly visible in the community," said Daughters, a northern Kentucky native who thinks of nearby Cincinnati as his hometown.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he spent 15 years as a middle school and high school band teacher before returning to UK to pursue a doctorate in 2013.

"I decided I needed a change, and during my doctoral program I got to serve as interim director of bands at Cincinnati's Xavier University," Daughters said Wednesday.

He is the first person in his family to go to college, to receive a university diploma and to obtain a terminal degree, he said.

"I just love teaching and I love people at whatever level," Daughters said. "I love it when I see a light bulb go off in a student's brain."