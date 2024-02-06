All sections
NewsApril 29, 2021

Daughters is SEMO's newest 'Music Man'

Jim Daughters will become director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University effective July 1. Daughters, 43, has been the associate director of bands and music education coordinator at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for the past three years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jim Daughters is the newly-named director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University.
Jim Daughters is the newly-named director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University.Submitted

Jim Daughters will become director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University effective July 1.

Daughters, 43, has been the associate director of bands and music education coordinator at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for the past three years.

Daughters will succeed Martin Reynolds, whose 10-year tenure at Southeast ended when the latter took a similar position at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

In addition to his classroom teaching, Daughters will lead the Southeast Marching Band and the university's wind symphony.

"I want our students to be incredibly visible in the community," said Daughters, a northern Kentucky native who thinks of nearby Cincinnati as his hometown.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he spent 15 years as a middle school and high school band teacher before returning to UK to pursue a doctorate in 2013.

"I decided I needed a change, and during my doctoral program I got to serve as interim director of bands at Cincinnati's Xavier University," Daughters said Wednesday.

He is the first person in his family to go to college, to receive a university diploma and to obtain a terminal degree, he said.

"I just love teaching and I love people at whatever level," Daughters said. "I love it when I see a light bulb go off in a student's brain."

Southeast's marching band has traveled extensively in the past.

For example, under the tutelage of former director Barry Bernhardt, the band performed at the famous military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland in 2008.

Daughters believes exciting travel will again occur under his tenure.

"We need to get past this pandemic first (but) I want our students to have a great time and sink their teeth into terrific music," he said.

"The tradition of SEMO's band program is fantastic, and I look forward to being part of it," Daughters said.

Daughters said his experience both as a high school and a college drum major is ideal preparation for leading a band.

"I was drum major at UK from 1997 to 1999, leading close to 300 musicians, and the experience taught me people management, conflict resolution and how to inspire others to perform," he said.

"You can solve some of life's problems and learn life skills through music (and) I hope to instill passion in my students," Daughters said.

Daughters has one thing in common with the late Harlan Sanders, founder of the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise — both are inductees into the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor bestowed by the state's governor to a private citizen. Daughters became an honorary colonel, which is an honorific title not a military rank, in 2005.

Local News
