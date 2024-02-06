Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at the Airport Advisory Board will be next month.

The ceremony for the eventual 20,000-square-foot terminal will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the airport.

City Council members voted unanimously to approve KCI Construction Co. to helm the project in December 2022. The contractor received the recommendation from those directly involved in the selection process -- city officials, consultants and advisory board members -- in large part because of a far superior interview compared to the other bidders, Amos said at the council meeting.

The airport manager said Tuesday that KCI has met the high expectations the contracting firm set for itself during the bid process.

"Everything we hoped for has happened," Amos said of KCI's work on the project.

Employees from KCI were at the airport Tuesday doing some survey work for the new terminal.