Data breach prompts review at Mo. teacher pension fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they're reviewing safety protocols after a data breach last month.

A notification Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri said the incident happened Sept. 11 when a system employee's email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual. The incident was reported Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The notification said the email account was quickly disabled and the unauthorized person failed to gain access to the organization's internal operating system.

The pension program serves more than 128,000 active members and more than 100,000 retirees and their beneficiaries.