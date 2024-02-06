All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 26, 2017

Dashcam video of Lowe's truck crash going viral

A dashcam video of a Cape Girardeau wreck involving a Lowe's truck is going viral, and a Cape Girardeau man has been approached by three firms hoping to help him negotiate the rights to the video. Cape Girardeau resident Robert Orr was stopped in the left-turn lane of Highway 74 at Kingshighway on his way to pick up an insurance card, and later to look for fossils, when the wreck unfolded before him...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
A Lowe's semi truck collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 74 and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The video of the crash has gone viral.
A Lowe's semi truck collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 74 and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau at 9:15 a.m. Monday. The video of the crash has gone viral.Screenshot of video courtesy of Robert Orr

A dashcam video of a Cape Girardeau wreck involving a Lowe’s truck is going viral, and a Cape Girardeau man was approached by three firms hoping to help him negotiate the rights to the video.

Cape Girardeau resident Robert Orr was stopped in the left-turn lane of Highway 74 at Kingshighway on his way to pick up an insurance card, and later to look for fossils, when the wreck unfolded before him.

His dashcam captured the accident, showing the truck apparently running a red light and a red vehicle slamming into the truck broadside, sending the truck onto its side and careening into vehicles waiting in the left-turn lane on Highway 74.

Orr said two men in the truck walked away with little or no injuries, though he said the driver was distraught over the accident.

The woman in the vehicle that hit the Lowe’s truck, he said, was put into an ambulance on a stretcher, but she was sitting up and on her phone.

A report on the accident had not been filed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website as of Tuesday afternoon.

Attempts to get more information from the Cape Girardeau Police Department were unsuccessful Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Orr said he always drives with the dashcam after seeing videos online of scam artists trying to cause accidents in which proof of fault can’t be presented without video.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said when the accident occurred, time slowed while his mind processed whether to try to put his vehicle in reverse to avoid the truck. But in a split second, he decided against it because he didn’t have time to look behind him. He said the crash, on video, seemed to happen much faster.

He shared the video with police, he said, which “should make their jobs a lot easier.”

He also posted it on Reddit, and from there, the video views racked up in a hurry. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 122,000 people had viewed the video.

He was contacted by three firms who monitor video activity on the web who wanted to help him negotiate rights fees with different outlets.

He said the video will remain on YouTube, and he retains the copyright to the video.

Orr’s vehicle was damaged, but not by a vehicle. A sign was knocked into his Subaru, denting the hood and damaging his windshield.

“I recommend everybody get a dashcam,” he said. “But not because a video can go viral, but for your own protection about what might happen.”

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3625

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy