Dancing with the Show Me Stars available soon to watch online

If you missed Dancing with the Show Me Stars on Aug. 21, don’t worry — a chance to see the event, Pay Per View style, is coming up Sept. 10.

Event coordinator Dwana Leible, who is also the resource developer for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, said she wanted to brag on all of the dancers and choreographers who worked hard to make the event happen.

“They all came through,” Leible said.

For the event’s previous two years, practice time started in January, with final touches in June and the show in July. But this year, COVID-19 disrupted that schedule, so dancers really only had June and July to practice, Leible said.

But the event isn’t over just yet. Donors can still vote by donating to their favorite pair online at www.dancingwithshowmestars.com and, Leible said, whoever brings in the most donations between Wednesday and Sept. 10 will earn Facebook bragging rights.

The pair who earned the most money and won the disco-ball trophy was Nate Gautier, account manager at rustmedia, and Sheila King, real estate executive with Realty Executives Edge.

They also took home the trophy for People’s Choice.

Gautier and King danced a 2-minute and 14-second mashup of the tango, samba and the hustle, choreographed by Sarah Estes.

“Anyone can dance. It’s just getting out and doing it,” King said.

Gautier said the experience was freeing and so fun, especially in light of his cancer battle in 2019.