Dan Woods reflects on quarter-century tenure with SEMO’s KRCU

On Aug. 5, Dan Woods will mark 25 years as a full-time employee with Southeast Missouri public radio — the last 19 as general manager — and the Neelyville, Missouri, native said Monday he’s a happy broadcaster.

“I’ve always loved to come to work,” said Woods, 49. “I like making sure the stations are all on the air, that the signal sounds good and that we are putting out a quality product 24/7.”

Woods’ time at KRCU has seen the National Public Radio and classical music station expand to three frequencies.

When Woods started training as a Southeast undergraduate in 1991, there was only KRCU, located at 90.9 FM.

In 2006, the station’s programming expanded to a second station — KSEF, 88.9 FM — serving Farmington and St. Genevieve, Missouri.

KRCU general manager Dan Woods in a studio Monday on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

In May 2020, a third outlet — KDMC, 88.7 FM — was added serving Van Buren and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

“In the early 1990s, there was a strategic plan developed to cover the university’s entire service region,” Woods explained, noting Southeast made application in late 1998 for additional frequencies.

A federal grant from the Public Telecommunications Facilities Program, requiring a 25% match from SEMO, largely funded the initial expansion to the Farmington area.

Today, Southeast estimates 1.9 million people are able to access KRCU’s programming, which originates from the Serena building on SEMO’s Cape Girardeau campus.

His calling

KRCU general manager Dan Woods near a wall where guests sign their names Monday on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

“When I was young, I wanted to replace Dan Rather,” Woods said, adding his television dreams largely went into the rearview mirror after finding a home in radio.

“I almost quit radio shortly after I started in the summer of 1991,” he added. “I was shy and the technical aspects of the business were pretty daunting at the time.”

Woods worked briefly in commercial radio while at Southeast.

“I spent a semester known as ‘Seymour the Starving SEMO Student,’ and talked about community events as that character,” he explained.

After obtaining his SEMO degree in 1994, he was employed within two weeks after graduation at a public radio station in Savannah, Georgia.