Dan Presson has been named assistant vice president for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University. Presson has served in an interim capacity in the role since December.
A news release from the university stated the Office of Economic and Workforce Development was developed in 2022 to align workforce and non-credit training programs with academic, industry and public sector needs.
"The unit works with regional businesses and industries to identify training needs that lead to the development and delivery of revenue producing workforce education and training solutions," the release stated.
Presson said the main purpose of his department is to "prepare people for the workforce."
He said he was also eager to continue working with companies throughout the region to address the economic and business needs of Southeast Missouri.
Presson also said SEMO has a history of providing opportunities for students to learn through experience at internships and part-time jobs.
"As an institution, we've got a really strong pipeline of bringing in and cultivating our existing talent to make sure that it benefits our regional employers," Presson said.
Presson mentioned his department develops training programs to teach students and alumni the skills most requested by prospective employers. He said these programs include training in leadership, cybersecurity and project management.
"For example, SEMO recently began hosting substitute teacher training across the region," Presson said. "We're making sure that our subs are trained and ready for working in the classroom setting."
Presson noted the university's partnership with the Missouri Job Center recently installed at the Catapult building in downtown Cape Girardeau, as well as other on-campus programs that foster off-campus contacts to teach courses and facilitate simple training.
"SEMO's Small Business Development Center does a lot of work with local entrepreneurs and startups, and the university's Law Enforcement Academy does tons of work with regional and county police departments around the entirety of Southeast Missouri," Presson said.
University president Carlos Vargas said he was very appreciative of the work Presson has done in his interim capacity and was "pleased he will continue to lead this division."
"We are fortunate to benefit not only from his experience as a leader in our community, but also his knowledge of workforce development, continuing education and employee training," Vargas said.
The release stated Presson has been with the university for nearly a decade. He served as an admission counselor and as assistant director of admissions for transfer recruitment before accepting a position as coordinator of employee relations in the university's Career Services office. In 2017, Presson became director of Career Services, where he connected students and alumni with employers to support development of the workforce regionally.
