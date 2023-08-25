Dan Presson has been named assistant vice president for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University. Presson has served in an interim capacity in the role since December.

A news release from the university stated the Office of Economic and Workforce Development was developed in 2022 to align workforce and non-credit training programs with academic, industry and public sector needs.

"The unit works with regional businesses and industries to identify training needs that lead to the development and delivery of revenue producing workforce education and training solutions," the release stated.

Presson said the main purpose of his department is to "prepare people for the workforce."

He said he was also eager to continue working with companies throughout the region to address the economic and business needs of Southeast Missouri.

Presson also said SEMO has a history of providing opportunities for students to learn through experience at internships and part-time jobs.

"As an institution, we've got a really strong pipeline of bringing in and cultivating our existing talent to make sure that it benefits our regional employers," Presson said.