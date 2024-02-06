Damage to water main puts areas of Jackson under boil-water advisory

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued in Annwood Estates in Jackson and surrounding addresses until further notice.
City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive and East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision.
“City crews are currently on-scene working to repair the issue as quickly as possible,” according to a media release from the Jackson Department of Public Works.
The advisory is in effect until further notice by Jackson City officials.
A boil-water advisory is issued in an area when there is concern a problem with drinking water may exist, but has not been confirmed, according to the release. A boil-water advisory is issued strictly as a precaution, and is most commonly issued for water break events or other low-pressure events where the possibility of contamination intrusion exists.
For more information and updates on this advisory, or to view the full list of addresses affected under this advisory, contact the Jackson Department of Public Works at (573)243-2300, visit jacksonmo.org or visit the department’s Facebook page.
