All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 5, 2021

Damage to water main puts areas of Jackson under boil-water advisory

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued in Annwood Estates in Jackson and surrounding addresses until further notice. City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive and East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision...

Brooke Holford
This provided by the City of Jackson shows the area of Annwood Estates and the surrounding areas under a boil-water advisory.
This provided by the City of Jackson shows the area of Annwood Estates and the surrounding areas under a boil-water advisory.Submitted

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued in Annwood Estates in Jackson and surrounding addresses until further notice.

City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive and East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision.

“City crews are currently on-scene working to repair the issue as quickly as possible,” according to a media release from the Jackson Department of Public Works.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The advisory is in effect until further notice by Jackson City officials.

A boil-water advisory is issued in an area when there is concern a problem with drinking water may exist, but has not been confirmed, according to the release. A boil-water advisory is issued strictly as a precaution, and is most commonly issued for water break events or other low-pressure events where the possibility of contamination intrusion exists.

For more information and updates on this advisory, or to view the full list of addresses affected under this advisory, contact the Jackson Department of Public Works at (573)243-2300, visit jacksonmo.org or visit the department’s Facebook page.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy