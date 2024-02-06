Damage control in Scott City

Soybean farmer Larry Eftink works to clear debris and fix ruts in a field damaged by months of floodwater as his son, Hunter, (background) plants a cover crop to prevent soil erosion Tuesday in Scott City. "Some of our soybeans we couldn't even plant," Eftink said. "But the ones we did, all of them were late." He said much of the field was underwater for an extended period. TYLER GRAEF