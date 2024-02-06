Dalton's music, inspiring others through lyrics

"I want to inspire people."
Singer and songwriter Brian Dalton has been in the music scene for the last 15 years. He started in a rock cover band playing in the area and has since moved onto a solo career, having written and released 15 songs with more in the works.
He works with local photographer and videographer Wes Langston to make music videos for select songs. Dalton said he is very fortunate to have been able to work with Langston, praising his work building concepts and catching footage.
Dalton's latest song and music video release is "Stay". In this video, they are telling the story of a long-distance relationship, adding in the concepts of using FaceTime to show the time difference between the two places. Dalton is recorded in several spots around Cape Girardeau, while his girlfriend is filmed in the Netherlands, as well as Cape Girardeau.
"In the music video, we kind of wanted it to be our story. So there is a lot of FaceTime because it is basically how we get to see each other. She lives in the Netherlands and is seven hours ahead, so we wanted to capture this and the kind of struggles which come along with it. Wes did an amazing job," Dalton said about his new music video.
Dalton's music has evolved over time, and he describes it now as elements of the rock genre. He said he tries to focus on the message and emotion of the song
When Dalton writes his songs, he says they typically start with lyrics.
"It usually starts with an idea or a feeling. Then, like, a line, and I'll build a song off of (that) with a melody kind of in my head, and then everything gets built. As the song progresses musically, it usually gets it together in the studio with the producer I work with."
Dalton was able to work with Dean Miller in Nashville, Tennessee, to get "Stay" off the ground. Miller is the son of Roger Miller, a country singer-songwriter.
Along with "Stay", Dalton has released other songs he hopes his listeners will understand the message behind the lyrics.
In 2021, he had the opportunity to record a longer music video in Greece called "Chasing the Sun".
"It was just about chasing your dreams, following your heart and finding happiness and not settling for where you are at if you're not happy," he explained.
As per the name of his short documentary/longer music video "Chasing the Sun", Dalton is big on inspiring others.
"There's been a lot of times when I am sure that voice has always been there that could have inspired me, but I felt alone in some of my struggles. I want to try to be that voice for someone who might be going through a similar situation. If somebody can find strength through my words, there is no greater honor."
For the near future, Dalton is working on another single, and his goal is to have it out in the fall.
When asked what he would tell other up-and-coming artists and those who are thinking of starting a music journey, he said the idea of an overnight success can be traumatizing whenever it doesn't happen.
"It is just diligence and finding your voice because it is something you love to do. If it's a goal to have a certain number of songs released or a certain level of success, you have to keep hammering it up. You keep going even when it feels like there is no point," he said.
Dalton's music is available on all streaming platforms, and his videos are on YouTube.
To keep up to date on Dalton's music journey, follow him on Instagram @brian_dalton_music and Facebook under Brian Dalton Music.
