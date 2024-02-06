DAISY Foundation honors Cape VA nurse

Kelly Birk, a nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Cape Girardeau clinic, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize nursing care.

Birk was nominated by a veteran patient who said she “not only did her job but went above and beyond” with his care. The veteran described her knowledgeable and compassionate care in listening to and reviewing his health care concerns and assisting him with various clinical and administrative needs.

“Thank you, Kelly and the Cape Clinic,” the veteran said.

Birk is a licensed practical nurse from Jackson who has three veteran family members.

“I thought coming to work for VA would be a good way to give back to our vets,” she said, adding she also enjoys working with “great people.”